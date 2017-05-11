Napoles to name more lawmakers, officials in pork scam — lawyer

Not only legislators but high-ranking officials from the executive department will be named in the pork barrel scam, the lawyer of Janet Lim-Napoles hinted Thursday.

Napoles’ lawyer Stephen David met with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and discussed the possibility of Napoles being a state witness.

“We are just exploring [the] possibility that my client will be admitted to the Witness Protection Program (WPP),” said David as he requested that Napoles be given proper security if it pushes through.

David said more leaders would be named.

When asked up to what level, David said “higher pa.”

Napoles was recently acquitted of serious illegal detention. However, she remains in detention because of the string of plunder and graft cases against her.

She provided the previous Department of Justice with a list of senators and congressmen who benefitted from their priority development assistance fund (PDAF) but only three senators were charged in court. CBB/rga