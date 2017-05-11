Palace on terror threat in Palawan: Gov’t on top of situation

Malacañang on Thursday said the authorities were on high alert following the travel advisory of the United States to its citizens to avoid Palawan because of the possibility of kidnappings.

“Public safety is everyone’s concern. We assure everyone that the government is on top of the situation, and authorities, particularly those in the Western Command (WESCOM) which covers the province of Palawan, are on heightened alert to prevent any untoward incidents,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said law enforcers were tasked to ensure maximum security in the province.

“WESCOM, along with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), as well as the Provincial Government of Palawan and the City Government of Puerto Princesa, are in close coordination in enforcing law and order,” he said.

“All units and assets are being utilized to ensure maximum security to deny any terrorist group’s entry and access in the high seas and coastal areas,” he added.

The Palace official urged the public to report suspicious activities or persons in their area.

“We urge everyone’s cooperation, including residents and tourists, to be mindful and immediately report to law enforcement units any questionable individual or activity in the areas,” he said.

The US Embassy on Tuesday said it had received “credible information” that terrorists may launch kidnapping activities in Palawan. JE/rgaq

