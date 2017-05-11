Robredo’s trust rating drops by 15 points—SWS

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s trust rating continued to decline in the first quarter of 2017, according to a recent survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that Robredo suffered a 15-point drop in her net trust rating, from a “good” +45 last December to +30 in the previous quarter. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they have “much trust” in Robredo, 25 percent had “little trust,” while 20 percent were undecided.

Robredo’s net trust rating reached “very good” territory in June and September 2016. SWS classifies net trust ratings of at least +70 as “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very “good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9 “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad,” and -70 and below as “execrable.”

Robredo’s trust rating dropped in all geographical areas, with the biggest decline of 32 points recorded in President Duterte’s bailiwick Mindanao—from a “very good” +52 in December to a “moderate” +20 in March. Her rating also fell by 10 points in Metro Manila, from a “good” +30 in the December survey to a “moderate” +20.

The Vice President’s trust rating remained “good” in Visayas (+40) and Balance Luzon (+33), despite a 10-point drop in both areas. Robredo also saw a 24-point drop in her trust rating in urban areas at a “moderate” +23, and a seven-point drop in rural areas at a “good” +35.

Her trust rating slipped by eight points in both classes ABC (“moderate” +19) and E (“good” +46), and by 16 points in class D or the “masa” (“moderate” +27).

In a statement, Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez said they are “grateful” for and “encouraged” by the SWS results, noting that many Filipinos still trust Robredo despite working outside of the Duterte Cabinet.

“We are grateful for the continued show of trust in Vice President Leni Robredo reflected in the recent SWS Trust Rating survey results. We are encouraged by the results of this survey which covers the period from December 2016 to March 2017—the first three months that VP Leni began work outside of Cabinet, and focused all her efforts on Angat Buhay, the Office of the Vice President’s Anti-Poverty initiative,” Hernandez said.

“The survey results are a reminder to us as well that there are still many Filipinos who place their trust in VP Leni and her ability to serve and give voice to those on the margins of society,” she added.

The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adult respondents, had an error margin of ±3 points for national percentages and ±6% each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. JE/rga

