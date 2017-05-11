Soldiers kill 3 suspected drug gang members in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Three suspected drug syndicate members operating in Maguindanao were killed during a military-led anti-drug operation in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao on Thursday, the Army here said.

Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, 33rd Infantry Battalion commander, said five assorted firearms were recovered from the clash site in Sitio Langat, Barangay Kabuling, Pandag, Maguindanao.

Cabunoc said soldiers backed by police operatives from Datu Paglas, Maguindanao, were serving search warrants against a certain Commander Grasscutter, a known big-time drug peddler in Pandag town.

“Our troops were fired upon by about 15 armed men, forcing government troops to fire back,” Cabunoc said of the 5:30 a.m. operation. No casualty was reported on the government side.

The three bodies have already been claimed by relatives, Cabunoc added. Other gang members, including Commander Grasscutter, fled toward the Liguasan marsh. SFM/rga