Año ‘surprised’ at DILG appointment

Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año’s appointment as the next Interior Secretary came as a surprise to him.

Although he was told last week that there were murmurs that he was being eyed for a government position after his retirement later this year, he said he did not expect an announcement to be made too soon.

In his departure speech for Cambodia at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday afternoon, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Año will lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Duterte said he wants the AFP chief to finish his term. His mandatory retirement is on October 26, 2017.

The President said he wanted a military man for the job because of his problems with the police.

The AFP chief told reporters that he will start preparing for the job: “Kung ano yung dalhin sa ating trabaho, kung makapag-contribute tayo, then I will do my best to prepare pero bigla-bigla kasi eh……What I’ll do is prepare…if it’s earlier than October of course I have to retire early,” he said.

“Wala pang specific date kung kelan. I will still continue and focus on my job as chief of staff. We still have a lot of task to do,” he added.

Asked about what he would leave behind to his successor, Año said he does not believe in legacy.

“I don’t believe in legacy, kasi parang, you just want to be known for something. I don’t want to be known for something but somebody who served and led the Armed Forces and achieved whatever accomplishments together with everyone in the field,” he said.

“Hindi naman ako (naniniwala) dyan sa legacy kasi ang pag-assume mo naman as chief of staff meron ka namang programang sinusundan. It’s a continuing effort naman e, yan naman ang dynamism ng organization,” the AFP chief said.

Año’s appointment squashed speculations that former senator and losing vice presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would be the next DILG chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, Año will be the latest AFP official in the Duterte Cabinet.

On Monday, Duterte named former AFP chief Roy Cimatu as the head of Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Other former military chiefs in Duterte’s Cabinet are National Irrigation Administration head Ricardo Visaya and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

Año would be the second AFP chief to head the DILG after the late Angelo Reyes, who served from 2004 to 2006./ac