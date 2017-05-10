Palawan, nearby provinces are safe places to visit, police assures

The Mimaropa (Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan) region is a safe place to visit, police assured after the United States and United Kingdom warned its citizens against terror groups attempting to kidnap foreigners in Palawan.

“The Mimaropa police assures the public that the region is generally peaceful and both local and foreign tourists are safe to visit its beautiful tourist destinations,” Chief Supt. Wilben Mayor, chief of the Mimaropa police, said on Wednesday.

Even without the travel advisory from the US embassy on possible kidnapping by terror groups in Palawan, the Mimaropa police said it will remain on heightened alert to ensure the safety of the public and tourists in the province.

Mayor assured the police will step up their security measures after the US and UK government warned its citizens about terror groups planning to kidnap foreigners in Puerto Princesa City and the areas surrounding Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

“The police are in close coordination with other intelligence groups especially with the (Armed Forces of the Philippines)’s Western Command based in Palawan. We are continuously conducting intensified Intel gathering information and operations to enhance the security posture of the region on any possible terrorist attack,” Mayor said in a media release.

“Further, conduct of more stringent mobile checkpoints and chokepoints operations, Oplan Sita and police visibility are being hardened not only in the Province of Palawan but it is being done region-wide,” Mayor said.

Maximum deployment of personnel in all tourist destinations, points of convergence, and vital establishments is also being observed to thwart any possible enemy attack, added Mayor.

He also ordered the commanders of provincial and city police in the area to take necessary steps in carrying out target hardening measures to prevent any criminal activities.

“The citizens are being encouraged to remain calm, vigilant at all times, help government security forces in ensuring a peaceful and orderly region by immediately reporting to the authority any suspicious persons, activities, people trying to enter secure areas, people checking areas or buildings, or people at events wearing too much clothing and unusual occurrences in the public such boxes and bags left unattended,” Mayor added. JE