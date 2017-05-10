Lacson urges CA colleagues to confirm Cayetano ‘by acclamation’

Senators on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as they saw his swift confirmation at the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA).

“Being the chairman of the CA Foreign Affairs Committee, I hope that we can confirm Senator Cayetano’s nomination (his is not an appointment, I was told) right after he completes the submission of the documentary requirements and the publication rule have been complied with so he can immediately assume office as DFA secretary,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said in a text message.

“With the permission of the majority of the members of the CA, we can even suspend the rules and waive all the requirements out of courtesy to a sitting member of the Senate as well as the CA itself and confirm him by acclamation,” Lacson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayetano will replace former DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr, whose appointment had been rejected by the CA.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, ex-officio members of the CA, also believed Cayetano can easily hurdle the CA.

“Yes I think so. I am fully supportive of Alan’s capability for DFA. He will do well for the President and our people,” Recto said in a separate text message.

“Yes. A very good choice. He will swiftly pass the CA,” Sotto said in another text message.

Even an opposition member, Senator Francis Pangilinan, welcomed Cayetano’s appointment to DFA.

“We wish him well and we hope he can make a positive difference in the executive department,” Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party and a member of CA.

Senator Francis Escudero, meanwhile, said he was no longer surprised by Cayetano’s appointment, noting that President Rodrigo Duterte had been saying this since last year.

“I congratulate Senator Cayetano and wish him well. He will be missed in the Senate,” Escudero said.