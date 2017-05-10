Smart, Globe cut phone services in Quiapo Wednesday afternoon

Two of the country’s largest telecommunications firms on Wednesday said they are suspending their mobile phone services in Quiapo, Manila from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom said the suspension was in compliance with a directive from the Philippine National Police (PNP) through the National Telecommunications Commission.

“This means that Globe customers in these areas may not be able to access call, text and mobile data services while the suspension of services is in effect. We are hoping for your patience and understanding during the temporary shutdown in the said areas,” Globe said in an advisory.

Smart said the suspension may also affect services in nearby areas of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati.

The partial shutdown came in the wake of the twin blasts that hit Quiapo on Saturday evening, which killed two people and injured at least six others.

Smart and Globe also suspended its services in Quiapo last weekend. JE

