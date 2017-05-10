Grieving husband slept next to dead wife for 6 days

Moving on is simply one of the hardest things do when a loved one passes away.

Russell Davidson had been so used to sharing a bed with his wife, Wendy, that he decided to continue doing so, even after she was pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old heartbroken husband, as per The Telegraph, spent six days in the same room with his wife’s corpse, refusing to bring her to a mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost a week after her demise, Davidson finally agreed to bring her to a crematorium and bid his final goodbye.

According to the report, Wendy, 50, succumbed to cervical cancer inside their home in Derby, Connecticut, USA, last April 21, after her family chose to do away with traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“We were not prepared to hand her life over to doctors—we wanted to do our own research and do the very best job we could to keep Wendy alive,” the heartbroken spouse confessed.

Shortly after she took her last breath, Davison couldn’t bear the thought of his loved one placed inside a plastic body bag, so he decided to place her in what appeared to be a personal “cocoon.”

“For a long time I have been determined to have Wendy at home when she died,” he said. “I did not want her in the mortuary or handed over to a funeral director, I wanted us to take care of her ourselves at our family home, and have her in our bedroom so I could sleep in the same room.”

“I would describe the process as like an emotional decompression chamber, allowing us to start to come to terms with our loss while Wendy is still with us,” he added.

Although his peculiar approach may have raised some eyebrows, Davidson assured that his way was completely natural.

“We have been fooled by TV and films into thinking there is something to be scared about with dead bodies—there is not, I can assure you,” he said. Khristian Ibarrola /ra

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORY:

Texas couple dies hand in hand after 58 years of marriage