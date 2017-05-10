PNP tightens security amid reports of terror threat in Palawan

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will enforce stricter security measures in the country while it is confirming the validity of information of the United States and United Kingdom embassies on possible terror attacks in Palawan.

“Stricter security measures will be undertaken while we are verifying the said information,” PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos told reporters at Camp Crame on Wednesday.

“We are making sure of police presence in the concerned area. Now, with additional information, once verified, we will make the necessary announcement and necessary security measures if and when these are validated,” Carlos said.

According to the US Embassy’s latest travel advisory, they warned Americans of an alleged plan of certain terrorist groups to kidnap foreigners in Palawan province.

It said it had received “credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals in the areas of Palawan Province, to include Puerto Princesa City and the areas surrounding Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.”

The UK government also reminded its citizens to review their plans to travel in the Philippines. “You should carefully consider travel plans, and exercise heightened vigilance in these areas,” it said.

Carlos said the PNP is continuously sharing intelligence information with the different embassies in the country.

All information on possible terror attacks will not be taken for granted, the police official assured.

But he urged the public to “enjoy the summer” as the police are prepared with their ongoing public safety campaign for the summer season called “Oplan Ligtas SumVac (summer vacation).”

“Tuloy lang po. Enjoy the summer. We still have our Ligtas SumVac,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it had not monitored any threats in the province.

“We are not aware as to where the US Embassy obtained that information. Kung meron man, it did not come from the AFP,” military public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said. JE

