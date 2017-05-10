Duterte names Cayetano as new DFA chief

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday named Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as the new foreign affairs chief. Duterte, during a press conference after his departure speech, said he signed the appointment paper of Cayetano before he left for Cambodia. JE ADVERTISEMENT

