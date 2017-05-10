Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Duterte names Cayetano as new DFA chief

/ 03:50 PM May 10, 2017
President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday named Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as the new foreign affairs chief.

Duterte, during a press conference after his departure speech, said he signed the appointment paper of Cayetano before he left for Cambodia. JE

