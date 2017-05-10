2 senators urge change in PH antidrug strategy

Maybe it’s time the Philippine government should “pause and rethink” its anti-drug war after 45 nations reportedly called for an end to alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines, two senators on Wednesday.

“When 45 nations say there is something wrong with the country’s antidrug campaign, maybe it’s time to pause and rethink the government’s tactical approach in combatting the drug menace that has plagued our country for at least four generations,” Senator Panfilo Lacson said in a text message.

“Having said that, it only shows that there is no quick fix solution to the drug problem and therefore, our law enforcement agencies must seriously consider a long drawn battle without the pressure of a self-imposed deadline,” Lacson said.

The senator is part of the majority bloc in the Senate and chairman of the committee on public order and dangerous drugs. He also headed the Philippine National Police during the time of then President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

“I hate sounding like a broken record, but internal discipline among our law enforcement agencies plays an important role in this regard,” added Lacson.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, echoed Lacson’s statement.

“Kapag 45 na bansa na ang nagsalita at bumabatikos sa Pilipinas ito ay patunay na mali at kailangan nang baguhin ang stratehiya ng war against drugs,” said Pangilinan, who is part of the Senate minority bloc.

In a statement on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch Geneva director John Fisher said more than 30 countries—including the United States, Japan and Australia—expressed grave concern over the alleged drug-related killings in the Philippines under the Duterte’s administration.

“Countries from every UN region expressed concern over the deaths in connection with the drug war, with many calling for probes into the killings, and accountability for perpetrators,” Fisher said.

Other media outfits, however, reported that at least 45 countries were urging the Philippine government to investigate the alleged EJKs.

Some nations, meanwhile, called on the Philippines to allow UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard to investigate the killings.

Duterte’s partymate, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, welcomed the call. Duterte and Pimentel are chairman and president of PDP-Laban, respectively.

“My attitude is ‘we have nothing to hide.’ Let them all come here to do their work and also to enjoy their time over here,” Pimentel said in a separate text message. CBB