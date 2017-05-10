No threat in Palawan, AFP says amid US travel advisory

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said it had not monitored any threats in Palawan after the US Embassy issued a travel advisory warning its citizens to avoid the island province because of the possibility of kidnappings.

“Wala tayong ganong information. We are not aware as to where the US Embassy obtained that information. Kung meron man, it did not come from the AFP,” military public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo told reporters.

The US Embassy is asking Americans to review their travel plans to Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City and the areas surrounding Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, because of “credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals.”

While they have not monitored any threat, Arevalo said they were not taking the report lightly.

“We recognize and respect the responsibility to issue travel advisory sa travel citizens ganun din naman tayo,” he said.

“Whether there is a threat or not nagpapatuloy ang vigilance. We will monitor and look into it. Even in the absence of an advisory continious ang montioring at vigilance. Nagpapatuloy to ensure hindi tayo masisingitan,” he also said.

Despite the advisory, he said they were not deploying additional troops other than those deployed in the area at the moment.

The US embassy also issued a travel warning on reports of possible kidnappings in Central Visayas last April.

Responding to the warning, the AFP said that it had not monitored any indication that would support the travel advisory. It added that it did not see any threats in the Central Visayan region.

A day later, Abu Sayyaf bandits were spotted in Bohol, a tourist destination in Visayas. Ensuing firefights left a policeman and three soldiers dead.

Palawan is safe

Meanwhile, the Western Command based in Palawan urged the public to remain calm and vigilant.

“Your AFP and other government forces are here and will protect and secure you,” it posted on Facebook.

It also insisted that Palawan is safe despite the travel advisory.

“In fact, we remain on heightened alert, but assures the public that Palawan, being one of the most beautiful places in the world, is safe for both local and foreign nationals, residing in and/or visiting the province, including Puerto Princesa,” it said.

“Government forces here are on strategic check points and in vital tourists destinations, resorts and other public venues,” it added.

An interagency meeting between the Wescom, local government units and other law enforcement agencies was also held on Wednesday to discuss the supposed threat. CBB