Duterte: Gringo was in Davao with me when he was wanted for coups

President Rodrigo Duterte revealed on Tuesday that when now-Sen. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan was being hunted by authorities for allegedly leading coup attempts against the government, they were together roaming the streets of Davao City.

In his speech during the launch of the Philippine Red Cross’s first humanitarian ship, Duterte said members of the military failed to recognize Honasan while he was touring Davao City with him.

“During the days of crisis or the days of living dangerously, I and Gringo — I call him then Gringo and I’d like to call him Gringo now — he was wanted by the government but he was in Davao with me,” Duterte said.

He added, “Itong isa, si Rod, the guy from the Air Force, we had a great time touring around the place. We were wearing helmets, but that is how competent the Armed Forces is,” Duterte said.

“We were having a great time rambling down the streets of Davao, eating durian on the sidewalk. And my God, nobody recognized Senator Honasan. And I said, that is how our Armed Forces is,” he added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Duterte did not specify when the incident happened.

Honasan, who founded the Reform the Armed Forces Movement that broke away from then dictator Ferdinand Marcos, led a series of failed coup attempts against the administration of President Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.

Honasan also went into hiding in 2006 after being charged for rebellion for allegedly being a ringleader in the July 2003 Oakwood mutiny. He was also implicated in the February 2006 foiled coup attempt against then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Both Honasan and Arroyo were present at the Red Cross event. CBB

