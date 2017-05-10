Impeachment complaint vs Duterte now with committee on justice

The House of Representatives has referred the impeachment complaint against President Duterte to the committee on justice on Tuesday.

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano moved for the impeachment of Mr. Duterte.

Alejano said the President was accountable for the thousands of deaths resulting from the government’s war on drugs.

Alejano also accused Mr. Duterte of allegedly amassing ill-gotten wealth amounting to more than P2 billion, hiring some 11,000 ghost employees when he was Davao City mayor, and failing to assert the country’s rights in disputed territories with China.

The minority bloc of the House urged the committee on justice to conduct hearings on the impeachment complaint against the President and not to fast-track the proceedings owing to the “superiority of numbers.”

“The committee on justice cannot dismiss or sustain outright a duly filed and properly referred impeachment complaint without conducting a proper hearing as mandated by the Constitution,” Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said.