Mocha Uson named PCOO assistant secretary

President Duterte has appointed his rabid supporter Mocha Uson to a position in Malacañang.

Uson has been designated Assistant Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Uson will be in charge of social media for the PCOO, according to its Secretary Martin Andanar.

The PCOO maintains a Facebook page that airs videos and provides updates about the activities and pronouncements of the President.

With her new appointment, Uson relinquishes her post as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. Her appointment was dated May 8.