VP Robredo says Marcos deceiving SC

Vice President Leni Robredo has accused her bitter political rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., of deceiving the Supreme Court in his attempt to block her counter-protest regarding his petition questioning her victory in the May 2016 elections.

In a six-page motion for leave, Robredo told the high court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), that there was no truth to Marcos’ argument that her failure to pay the cash bond on time was a ground to immediately spurn her counter-protest.

“Protestant Marcos has misled the honorable tribunal,” the Vice President said in a pleading filed by lawyer Romulo Macalintal on May 5, a copy of which was obtained by the media on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the two cases which the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos cited in his April 19 petition did not refer to the nonpayment of protest fee and that his arguments were “misplaced.”

The Vice President, who narrowly won over Marcos, stressed that she submitted the comment “if only to clarify the arguments raised by protestant Marcos in his omnibus motion.”