Duterte vows to help Mindanao farmers get back their lands

President Duterte met with around 200 displaced farmers from Mindanao at Mendiola in Manila on Tuesday, assuring them that the government will help them get back their lands allegedly taken by the owners of Lapanday Food Corp. (LFC).

Duterte had a dialogue with farmers from the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association Inc. (MARBAI) and vowed to give them the land they deserve.

“You know, these landowners are into forum shopping. They will seek (temporary restraining orders) and get what they want. This system cannot be forever,” Duterte said.

The farmers said LFC defied the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) order, which earlier ruled to give up control of the 145-hectare land awarded to farmer-beneficiaries.

The President admitted he was also dismayed by the “tedious legal processes” that farmers have to go through.

“The fight that you are doing is right. We, in the government, promise to grant you the lands that you deserve. It is yours,” he said.

DAR Secretary Rafael Mariano joined Duterte in his dialogue with the farmers.