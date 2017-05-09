Duterte urges courts not to make it hard to recover gov’t land

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that the courts should not make it difficult for the government to recover its property that are in the hands of the rich, and cautioned them against issuing temporary restraining orders that hamper the cases filed by the state.

Duterte made the statement as he met with close to 200 farmers from Tagum, Davao del Norte who were camped out in Manila to ask the President to intervene and direct Lapanday Foods Corp. to abide by the directives of the government and turn over its lands to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Farmers belonging the Madaum Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association Inc. earlier said they had been forced out by armed guards out of the land that Lapanday has been claiming. This was despite a cease-and-desist order from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to prevent Lapanday from interfering with the farmers’ activities.

“Whatever is in the law, let us follow it,” Duterte told the farmers.

As long as the requirements of he law could be met, it should be implemented by the DAR to stop trouble from erupting, he said.

Adding some levity to the proceedings, he jokingly invited the farmers to dinner at the Manila Hotel.

Dutere also spoke of his grievance against the courts handling government cases to recover its property.

He referred to the case against Sunvar, which has a lease contract for the Mile Long property in Makati. A case stemming from the government’s effort to recover the property is pending in court.

“I am not warning the courts,” Duterte said. “I’m just saying that do not make it difficult for the government to recover the property of the people. That has to be returned because you got it through your connections with Marcos, Aquino, up to now. And you did not pay enough, and for 25 years, it became 50 years. That’s enough.”

He also railed against the issuances of TROs that he said paralyzed the government.

“Do not do that, because that is a style that smells rotten,” he said.

“I would like to ask the courts and the judiciary, stop this business of issuing TRO because there will be some time that even I would not believe it,” he later added.

Courts should not tolerate the forum shopping efforts of parties that woudl tie up cases for years and put the government at a disadvantage, he said.

According to Duterte, the land should be returned to the government because he would need to sell it to raise money for Filipinos. He would need to build hospitals, schools, and houses for them, he added. /atm