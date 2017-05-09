Bohol tipster fears for his life

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – The driver of a motorcycle-for-rent who tipped off the presence of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members in Clarin town, Bohol, that led to the death of four members now fears for his life.

For one, his neighbors thought that he received at least P1 million from the government after President Duterte put a bounty of P1 million and P100,000 from the province for each head of the Abu Sayyaf members who were being hunted down by government troops.

But Joselito Tura only got P450,000 from the government, less than half of the promised reward money.

A source, who asked not to be named, said Tura asked someone from Bohol who was known to be close to Mr. Duterte to deliver his message that he was scared for his life after his neighbors thought that he was already a millionaire.

“He transfers from one house to another house out of fear that he might be killed,” the source said.

A source also gave the Inquirer a photocopy of the acknowledgement receipt hand-written by the driver that he received P450,000 from the government.

The one-page receipt described Tura as the “habal-habal” driver who was hired by an Abu Sayyaf member to bring the suspect to Barangay Bacani, Clarin town, on April 22.

After he became suspicious of his passenger, Tura immediately reported to the police who then informed the military.

The tip resulted in a clash that led to the death of Joselito Melloria, a native of Barangay Napo in Inabanga town who led a band of at least 10 Abu Sayyaf members into his hometown on April 10.

Aside from Melloria, three other Abu Sayyaf members were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

It was indicated in the receipt that the amount came from the province of Bohol and was given in the presence of Governor Edgar Chatto, Clarin Mayor Allen Piezas and some military officials.

Those who witnessed that he signed the receipt were Bacani barangay officials Victor Sanchez and Bernadette F. Junich.

The Inquirer had a copy of the audio recording of Tura’s interview with blocktimers in Bohol where he confirmed that his reward money was only P450,000.

Sources told Inquirer that Tura was brought to the Governor’s Mansion on April 29 to receive his cash reward which was followed by a press conference by General Oscar Lactao, Armed Forces Central Command chief; Gen. Arnulfo Mataguihan, commander of the Army 302nd Brigade; Sr. Supt. Felipe Natividad, director of the Bohol provincial police office; Provincial Administrator Alfonso Ae Damalerio, provincial board Member Ricky Masamayor, Chatto and Piezas.

Tura was not presented to the media for “security reasons.”

Sources said Tura only learned that the amount was only P450,000 after receiving his reward.

He was told by the officials not to tell anyone that he received the money so as not to put his life in danger.

He was told that he was not the lone informant who received the reward since there were others who were part of the intelligence gathering of the police and the Army.

The others included a mother and son in Barangay Bacani in Clarin who reported the presence of Abu Sayyaf members passing the back of their house.

Another tipster was a resident whose phone was snatched by one of the Abu Sayyaf members and was used to contact Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza and her husband suspected Abu Sayyaf bomber Reenor Lou Dungon for possible rescue.

Both Nobleza and Dungon were arrested when they refused to stop at a checkpoint manned by the Army in the evening of April 22 when the government troops were pursuing the bandits.

In a text message to Inquirer, Lactao confirmed that it was not only Tura who received cash reward from the government.

“I cannot discuss with you as this is classified. I assure you that rewards were given to informants with third parties as witnesses. It was properly documented and reports were made to higher authorities,” he said.

Asked if the soldiers who killed the Abu Sayyaf members were among those who received the cash reward, Lactao replied: “Support to units is different from rewards to informants.”

In an interview, Matanguihan said he didn’t receive any complaint from Tura or any of the informants about his cash reward.

Chatto, for his part, said they didn’t have a hand in the distribution of the cash reward and merely stood as witnesses.

“Lt Gen. Oscar Lactao, commander of the AFP Central Command (Centcom), came to hand over the P1 million from President Duterte to the informers,” said Chatto in a text message.

Mayor Piezas, for his part, said that like Chatto, he also didn’t know how much was given to the informant.

“I was there during sa paghatag sa reward money (when the reward was given). Considering it was classified information, dinha lang ko pagtunol (I was only there when the reward was handed),” he said.

“Nakita ko inabot alangan bibilingan ko isa-isa yun. I was there pero hindi ko nakita (I saw the money was given but I was not expected to count it one by one. I was there but I didn’t see how much),” said Natividad.

In last week’s “Kita ug ang Gobernador,” a local radio program of the provincial capitol, Chatto told the members of the media that “the bounty was always based on the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).”

A capitol official said that while four Abu Sayyaf members were killed in the Clarin clash, the reward was given only for the death of Melloria.

He was killed following the tip given to the military and police while the three others were slain in succeeding operation, the official who asked not to be named said.

The reward was already the combined bounty offered by both the province and President Duterte.

Both P1 million from President Duterte and the P100,000 from the province were given intact to the informers, a capitol official said.

The computation would also be used in releasing the reward to the informants that led to the arrest of Abu Sayyaf member Saad Samad Kiram, alias Abu Saad, on Tanawan, Tubigon town last May 4.

Kiram asked for food from a homeowner who fed him but also informed the police about the visitor.

The Abu Sayyaf member was arrested and brought to Tagbilaran City for interrogation. But he was killed less than 24 hours after his arrest after he reportedly tried to escape and fought back with his police escorts.-with a report from Connie E. Fernandez