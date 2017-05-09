De Venecia named special envoy for intercultural dialogue

Former Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. was named as a special envoy for inter-cultural dialogue of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Malacañang said Tuesday.

De Venecia was among the presidential appointees announced by Malacañang.

DFA spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar said De Venecia would serve his new post until September 2017. Bolivar said this was “in recognition of his active role in promoting inter-cultural and inter-faith dialogue for many years.”

“As Special Envoy, his duties are basically to advise the government regarding inter-cultural dialogue issues and to make recommendations to the govt on how to advance PH interests as regards this issue,” he said in a text message to reporters.

De Venecia served as Speaker from 1992 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2008. /atm/rga