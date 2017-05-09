Murder suspect killed “accidentally” in scuffle at Pangasinan town

DAGUPAN CITY– A murder suspect, tagged as the most wanted man in the Ilocos Region, was killed on Monday (May 8) when he grappled for the service firearm of a policeman who was escorting him to the La Union police office in San Fernando City.

Salvador Marzan Sr. was “accidentally shot” in the head, when the policeman’s service firearm went off during the scuffle, Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinario Jr., La Union police spokesperson, said.

Marzan, also known as “Amang,” was arrested for murder at his house in Barangay (village) San Jose in Sudipen town in La Union province, Ordinario said.

As he was being transported to Camp Diego Silang in San Fernando City, Marzan had requested his escorts to allow him to relieve himself as they traversed Barangay Guinabang in Bacnotan town at 10:45 a.m.

Marzan then grabbed at the weapon of PO3 Renante Lopez, one of the arresting officers, as he was about to remove Marzan’s handcuffs, according to the police account. Both men fought to control the gun when it went off.

Marzan was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor of the Bacnotan District Hospital. SFM