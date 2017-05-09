More Pinoy men now shop for groceries, says survey

Grocery stores are typically the turf of women in the Philippines, but the presence of men is increasingly being felt, according to the latest survey conducted by market research firm Nielsen.

Men now make up as much as 40 percent of shoppers in supermarkets, or a 6-percentage point increase from last year, signaling a continuing shift in trends for the industry, Nielsen said.

“The perception that buying groceries is only women’s work is now inaccurate,” Nielsen Philippines’ consumer insights head Carlo Santos said in a statement.

“[Women] remain the key stakeholders in grocery shopping in many homes, but as more men play an active role, marketing strategies need to reflect a more balanced approach—from product innovations to marketing messages,” he said.

The study is part of a syndicated annual report that Nielsen conducts across 54 markets globally. It provides a comprehensive overview of retail environment trends and an understanding of shopping behavior across the different trade channels.

It also provides insights into where, when and how often people shop, and their emotional commitment and perceptions about key modern trade retailers.

In examining the male shopper, the report said growth came from the more affluent Metro Manila residents.

An estimated 53 percent of urban male shoppers are married and 29 percent reside in Metro Manila, with 68 percent being gainfully employed.

Being relatively new household shoppers, men prefer to shop in retailer shops that are familiar to them, the study found. Hence, if they are not aware of the retailer or do not have an affinity for the retailer, they are not likely to shop in those stores.

Women, on the other hand, are more likely to be persuaded by their perception of a retailer. For instance, they are more likely to go to stores that they think offer affordable prices and provide convenience.

Convenience means ease in getting to the store, finding everything they need under one roof, and being able to quickly find the items.

While 30 percent of male supermarket shoppers either go up and down the aisles or browse all parts of the store, similar to what females do, they do so at a quicker pace.

Hurried pace

Men spend only a little over an hour or 64 minutes in stores on average, about 15 minutes shorter than a year ago. Women tend to linger, averaging 74 minutes.

“With males spending less time in-store and doing it at a hurried pace, manufacturers should think of ways to disrupt these shoppers to notice their brands in-store,” Santos said.

“If male shoppers hurry through their shopping experience, they are not likely to spend more. Manufacturers will have to reach to male shoppers before they visit the store, which means media advertising.” —DAXIM L. LUCAS