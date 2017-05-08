Imelda Marcos: I’m still alive, just old

Former First Lady now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos quelled fake news surrounding her death as erroneously tweeted by Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado Revilla.

Marcos was spotted by reporters very much alive attending Monday’s session at the House of Representatives.

Sporting her trademark bouffant hair style and a green terno gown, Marcos appeared at first confused when reporters approached for her comment about Mercado Revilla’s tweet erroneously announcing her death.

When her staff briefed her about the false news, Marcos told the reporters: “Buhay pa, matanda nga lang (I’m stil alive, just old).”

Marcos even thanked reporters for their efforts to verify Revilla’s tweet and to report that the 87-year-old widow of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos is still alive.

“Hacked?” Marcos even said, appearing confused when the staff told her about the alleged hacking incident of Revilla’s Twitter account that erroneously announced Marcos’ death.

“Thank you, pinatotohanan niyo ‘yung katotohanan na buhay pa ako (you confirmed the truth that I am still alive),” Marcos told reporters.

Marcos said she remains in good health, and that her wish for the country was to bring the country to its glory.

“Nakakapasok pa nga ako sa Congress at nangunguna pa dito (I could still go to Congress and I’m even at the front),” she said, coughing in between her statements.

“Lahat ng ikabubuti ng bayan, iyan ang panaginip ko, na bigyan ako ng pagkakataon na makatulong ako na aking panaginip sa bayan na ibalik ang paraiso sa ating bayan, sa sambayanang Pilipino. Kasi nandidito ang lahat ng kayamanan eh (I dream all the welfare for the country. I hope I am given the chance to help the country achieve my dreams for it, to bring the country to paradise for our countrymen. All the riches in the world are here),” she added.

Revilla on Monday apologized for erroneously tweeting Marcos’ death, even claiming that her account was hacked.

READ: Lani Mercado sorry for tweeting about ‘death’ of Imelda Marcos

On Twitter, Revilla first tweeted her condolences to the family of the widow of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Our condolences to the Marcos family. It was a pleasure and a privilege to work with Cong. Imelda Romualdez Marcos,” tweeted Revilla, the former Cavite congresswoman and wife of former senator Ramon Revilla Jr., who is detained for plunder over a pork barrel scam.

Revilla later tweeted her apologies because the 87-year-old Imelda was very much alive.

“I would like to apologize for my tweet which I have erased. I received a news break message informing the public about Mrs. Marcos,” Revilla said.

These tweets have since been taken down.

In a text message to the Inquirer, Revilla claimed her Twitter account was hacked.

“My Twitter account was hacked. We are having it investigated,” Revilla said.

According to reports, Imelda’s daughter Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos said her mom was still alive.

The husband of Imelda cemented his two-decade rule when he declared martial law in 1972. The military turned on him in 1986 and led a peaceful people uprising that toppled the dictatorship.

Imelda, who was known for her lavish lifestyle as First Lady, faces 10 criminal charges of graft before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division for allegedly having pecuniary interests in various foundations set up by her and her husband allegedly to accumulate ill-gotten wealth.

Imelda has faced graft charges since 1991 for alleged offenses when she was a member of the Interim Batasang Pambansa and as Minister for Human Settlements. She is on trial.

She also faces a civil forfeiture case involving her prized artworks by Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Rembrandt and Michelangelo allegedly bought through ill-gotten wealth. JE

