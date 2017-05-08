Pacquiao stands by word he voted to confirm Gina Lopez

Senator Manny Pacquiao stood by his statement that he voted to confirm Gina Lopez as Environment Secretary amid a colleague’s claim that the number of lawmakers, who voted for her confirmation, did not match the result of the voting.

Pacquiao is chair of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) committee on environment and natural resources that decided, in an executive session last Wednesday, to reject Lopez’ appointment. The CA unanimously adopted the panel’s recommendation.

“Mayroong hindi nagsasabi nang totoo,” he told reporters on Monday.

Asked who he thinks was lying, “Hindi ko malaman kasi secret ballot yan e.”

Asked again if he voted for Lopez, Pacquiao said: “Ah oo.” He said many also supported Lopez.

When Pacquiao reported on the floor the committee’s decision to reject Lopez — four senators stood up and manifested their votes for her. The four are Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Loren Legarda and Francis Pangilinan.

In his manifestation, Pangilinan said all three other Liberal Party senators — Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senator Bam Aquino also voted for Lopez.

Manila Representative Sandy Ocampo, another CA member, reportedly claimed to have also voted for Lopez’s appointment, which brought the number of pro-Lopez to nine.

But Senator Panfilo Lacson said the numbers did not add up.

“Pag binilang mo ang umamin ng nag-yes, sobra sa sinasabing numero ng bumoto ng yes. Tinotal sa loob, but I’m not at liberty to divulge kung ano talaga ang final vote,” Lacson, who voted against Lopez, said in a separate interview.

“Sa akin lang noong nagme-mental computation ako, sobra ang umaamin na bumoto ng yes. So somebody is clearly lying. Yan ang sinasabi ko,” he added.

Several media reported the CA voted 16-8 but no member — even Pacquiao and Lacson— would confirm nor deny it.

“Naging 9 (ang pro-Lopez)? Ano bang score?” Pacquiao asked.

“Saan nanggaling ang 16-8? Sigurado bang 16-8?” he further asked.

Asked then if the numbers were incorrect, Pacquiao said he could not say it because it would be against the rules of the CA.