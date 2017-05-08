Duterte taps ex-AFP chief Cimatu as new DENR chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Roy Cimatu as the new Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Cimatu is replacing former DENR secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez, who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA) from her post last week. Lopez’s 10-month stint was marked by her strong anti-mining stance, particularly her order to close down and cancel the contracts of some large mining firms.

Cimatu’s appointment was announced by presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“The Palace announces the appointment of Mr. Roy A. Cimatu as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources… We are confident that Secretary Cimatu shall faithfully serve the interest of the country and the Filipino people in his capacity as the new DENR Secretary,” Abella said in a statement.

Cimatu was earlier appointed by Duterte as special envoy for Overseas Filipino Workers refugees and special envoy to the Middle East.

After her rejection, Lopez earlier said only President Duterte has the “guts” to assume the post of DENR chief to “step on business interest.”

Cimatu is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1970 and served as AFP chief of staff from May to September 2002. With reports from Radyo Inquirer 990AM/rga