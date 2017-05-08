Brother of Laguna mayor shot dead

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A younger brother of Los Baños, Laguna Mayor Cesar Perez was shot and killed by two men on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday.

In a text message, Senior Insp. Gerry Sangalang, spokesperson of the Laguna provincial police, said Ruel Perez, 48, was on a motorcycle with another man when the gunmen, on board another motorcycle, shot him along the national highway in Barangay Maahas at 3:30 pm.

Perez’s companion, identified in the police report as Apolonio Olmidillo, was unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident who witnessed the attack told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that they took the younger Perez to the Healthserv Los Baños Medical Center but a doctor there declared him dead.

Police said the gunmen drove toward Sta. Cruz town. SFM/rga