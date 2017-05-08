Duterte trust ratings still ‘excellent’

President Duterte has maintained “excellent” trust ratings for four consecutive quarters despite his slipping net trust rating, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Out of 1,200 adult respondents surveyed March 25 to 28, the First Quarter 2017 Social Weather Report showed 80 percent had “much trust” in Mr. Duterte, 10 percent “little trust” and 11 percent were “undecided.”

The noncommissioned survey yielded an excellent net trust score (much trust minus little trust) of +70, similar to the +72 net trust rating in December 2016.

Days before his inauguration in June 2016, the President jumped from his “moderate” trust ratings since December 2015 to a record-high excellent +79 (84-percent much trust minus 5-percent little trust).

However, it slipped to a still excellent +76 (83-percent much trust minus 8-percent little trust) last September. The survey had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

By area, net trust in Mr. Duterte ranged from +89 in Mindanao to +63 in the rest of Luzon and the Visayas. By economic class, it ranged from +75 among Classes ABC to +64 among Class E.

Mr. Duterte’s net trust scores were +72 in urban areas and +68 rural areas and they were +73 among men and +67 among women.

By age group, Mr. Duterte’s net trust scores ranged from +76 among ages 18-24 to +60 among ages 55 and up.

By educational attainment, his scores ranged from +79 among college graduates to +59 among nonelementary graduates.

SWS considers a rating of +70 and above excellent; +50 to +69, very good; +30 to +49, good; +10 to +29, moderate; +9 to -9, neutral; -10 to -29, poor; -30 to -49, bad; -50 to -69, very bad; and -70 and below, execrable. —INQUIRER RESEARCH