Globe to suspend mobile services in Quiapo for 48 hours

Globe Telecom on Sunday said it will temporarily suspend for 48 hours mobile services in the Quiapo district in Manila which was rocked by two bomb explosions late Saturday and neighboring areas effective immediately.

In a statement, the company said the move was “in compliance with a directive from the National Telecommunications Commission upon the request of the Philippine National Police.”

With the suspension of mobile services, Globe customers within the Quiapo areas may not be able to access call, text, and mobile data services while the suspension of services is in effect.

Mobile services, including internet connection, would be restored as soon as the NTC has given clearance for the company to do so, according to Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo.

“We appeal for our customers’ understanding during this temporary shutdown of mobile services in the said area,” he said.

As of late Sunday night, there’s no word from Smart Communications if it would also suspend mobile services in the area.

Two explosions hit Quiapo on Saturday, killing two people.

Police said the explosions were sparked by a personal feud, but the Islamic State group claimed its fighters were responsible.

The public was urged to exercise vigilance following the bombings.

The Islamic State group, through its Aamaq media arm, claimed responsibility for the Quiapo explosion, saying in a brief statement that “five Shiites have been killed and six others injured by detonating an explosive device by the Islamic State fighters in central Manila.”

The death toll differed from details released by the police and other officials in Manila.