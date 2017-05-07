5 Abu Sayyaf men killed in Basilan clashes – governor

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Five suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf were killed in two separate encounters in Basilan on Saturday night.

Basilan Governor Jim Saliman Hataman said the first encounter happened Saturday morning in Barangay (village) Upper Cabcaban in Sumisip town where two bandits were killed.

The second encounter, where three bandits were reportedly killed, happened in the village of Mahatallang, also in Sumisip, on Saturday night.

Hataman said the first encounter was between the Abu Sayyaf and the 64th Infantry Battalion while the second was between the members of the 18th Infantry Battalion.

Based on the report gathered by the Basilan Provincial Police, some 50 members of the Abu Sayyaf clashed with combined forces of the Joint Task Force Basilan. SFM