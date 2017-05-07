‘GrabExpress’ partner a fatality in Quiapo blast

Grab Philippines on Sunday confirmed that one of the two fatalities in the twin explosions that rocked Quiapo, Manila Saturday evening was one of its “GrabExpress” partners.

READ: 2 explosions rock Quiapo: 2 dead, 6 injured

“Grab Philippines condemns perpetration of the bombing on Saturday at Norzagaray Street in Quiapo, Manila. We are deeply saddened the incident took the lives of two civilians, including one of our GrabExpress partners,” Grab Philippines said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are one with authorities in pursuing justice for those who needlessly lost their lives and were hurt. We pledge our full support and cooperation in the conduct of their investigation,” it added.

GrabExpress is the ridesharing firm’s on-demand delivery service in Metro Manila, which transports parcels straight from the user to the recipient with real-time tracking and notification.

Grab Philippines, however, said it would refrain from giving more details “in respect to the ongoing investigation” and to “let the proper authorities make further statements.”

Two blasts that occurred less than three hours apart rocked Quiapo on Saturday evening—the first happened at the office of lawyer and Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal and killed two people and injured four others, while the second at Norzagaray and Elizondo Streets injured two police officers.

Police said the first explosion originated from a package delivered to the lawyer’s office. Authorities are still investigating the motive for the attack, but the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has ruled out the angle of terrorism.

On April 28, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila, a “homemade pipe bomb” also exploded near the Tower Lodging House on Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, injuring at least 14 people. JE

RELATED STORIES

Be alert, Palace tells public after Quiapo twin blasts

ADVERTISEMENT

UK asks citizens to avoid Quiapo area after twin blasts