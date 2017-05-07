Over P109M vehicles, equipment of Mati nickel firm destroyed by ‘NPAs’

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte – Over P109 million worth of vehicles and equipment were lost after communist rebels stormed a nickel mining firm in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Saturday, authorities on Sunday said.

A total of 27 vehicles and other equipment were destroyed after 15 New People’s Army guerrillas swooped down on the compound of Mil-Oro Mining Corporation and its general contractor Frasec Ventures Corporation at Salingkomot, Sitio (Sub-village) Magum, Barangay (village) Macambol, reports from the military’s 701st Infantry Brigade said.

The raid which lasted for over two hours began as heavily armed insurgents barged into the compound around 4:30 a.m. and overpowered the guards, Chief Insp. Leonilo Lad, Mati City deputy police chief, said, citing initial investigation.

The rebels also carted away five shotguns and two Carbine rifles from Mil-Oro guards and scores of rounds of ammunition.

The military said the damage to the two compounds has been pegged at P109,600,000.

The report said guerrillas also took nine handheld radios, three GPS (global positioning system) gadgets, a laptop computer, a printer, a digital camera, two wristwatches and a pair of shoes. SFM