Pangasinan town councilor, 63-yr-old man killed in gun attacks

DAGUPAN CITY — A member of the Natividad town council and a 63-year-old man were killed in separate attacks on Saturday in Pangasinan province.

Councilor Woody Magarro, 42, was on his way home at 9:45 a.m. when he was attacked by a man in another motorcycle as they traversed Barangay (village) Canarem.

Magarro suffered gunshot wounds in different parts of his body and did not make it alive when he was taken to a hospital.

Magarro, barangay captain of Burgos village, is the town’s Liga ng mga Barangay president, which entitles him a seat in the town’s council.

In Alaminos City, Fernando Reinoso was shot dead at 8:45 a.m. as he stood by his van that was parked in front of a restaurant in Barangay San Vicente.

He was taken to a hospital but a doctor there declared him dead on arrival. JE