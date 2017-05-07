Be alert, Palace tells public after Quiapo twin blasts

Malacañang on Sunday urged the public to be vigilant following the twin explosions in Quiapo, Manila, Saturday evening, which killed two people and injured six others.

“We are saddened by the loss of lives brought by yesterday’s night explosions in Quiapo. We likewise wish for the immediate recovery of those who were wounded. While investigation is now ongoing, we ask the public to remain alert and immediately report to authorities any suspicious activity or movement,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Also, we urge our people to refrain from forwarding news from unverified sources that may cause undue alarm and panic,” Abella added.

Two explosion occurring less than three hours apart in Quiapo on Saturday evening—the first happened at the office of lawyer and Imamate Islamic Center president Nasser Abinal and killed two people and injured four others, while the second at Norzagaray and Elizondo Streets injured two police officers.

Police said the first explosion originated from a package delivered to the lawyer’s office. Authorities are still investigating the motive for the attack.

Last week, during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Manila, a “homemade pipe bomb” also exploded near the Tower Lodging House on Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, injuring at least 14 people. Police have ruled out terrorism for the blast. CBB