Despite ‘lobby money talks,’ Duterte respects CA integrity — Palace

Malacañang on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte respected the integrity and independence of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) despite his remark that “lobby money” was behind the rejection of Gina Lopez as environment secretary.

READ: Duterte on Lopez rejection: Lobby money talks

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Duterte’s statement that there was lobby money highlights the existence of certain vested interests in the appointment of officials. This, however, does not in any way diminish the integrity of the Commission on Appointments,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Some members of the Commission have decided according to principle and conscience and even came out to explain their votes. The President respects the independence of the CA. The fact that he did not interfere during the confirmation process of the erstwhile DENR Secretary shows his deference to the body,” he added.

Abella was reacting to the statement of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a CA member who voted against Lopez, that the President’s “lobby money” remark was a “sweeping assault” on the integrity of the Commission.

READ: Lacson slams Duterte’s ‘sweeping assault’ on CA

In a speech last Thursday, Duterte said: “Sayang si Gina. I really like her passion. But you know how it is. This is democracy and lobby money talks. I do not control everything. I am the head of the executive department, the President. Congress is controlled by the Senate President and the Speaker, the lower house and the upper house,” he said.

Voting 16-8 through secret balloting, the CA on Wednesday rejected with finality the appointment of Lopez as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Her 10-month stint was marked by her strong anti-mining stance, particularly her controversial order to close mining firms and contracts. CBB

RELATED STORIES

Inquiry on ‘lobby money’ claim sought

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez willing to be Duterte’s aide to pursue mining crackdown

Cayetano rejected Lopez due to her ‘unwillingness’ to follow processes