Davao council man shot in head

TAGUM CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and wounded a village council man in Manay town, Davao Oriental, on Saturday evening, police on Sunday said.

Chief Insp. Andrea dela Cerna, Southern Mindanao police spokesperson, said Malvin Bonggan was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Davao City due to a gunshot wound in the head.

The victim, a barangay kagawad (village councilor) of Barangay Central was sitting outside his house in Purok (Community) 5 when three suspects arrived on a red motorcycle without

license plate at about 8 p.m., according to Chief Insp. Lino Akiangan, Manay town police chief.

Akiangan said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot Bonggan before fleeing. CBB

ADVERTISEMENT