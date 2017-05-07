Tagle seeks prayers for men entering priesthood

On Sunday, the 54th World Day of Prayer for Vocations, the faithful must pray for those entering the priesthood and the consecrated life, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said in a circular issued to members of the clergy, religious superiors and lay groups.

The prelate also mandated a “Prayer for Vocations” to be read after communion in Masses today and on May 14, “to encourage the young to consider this way of serving God.”

Tagle also urged priests in parishes to include petitions for priestly and religious vocations in the Prayers of the Faithful during both Masses.

Also known as Good Shepherd Sunday, the theme of this year’s World Day of Prayer for Vocations is “Led by the Spirit for Mission.”

The cardinal invited the faithful, especially the youth, to hear Mass at the Manila Cathedral today at 10 a.m.

He also asked priests to include in today’s homilies their reflections on their own vocations to the priesthood, saying “it may be an opportune occasion for our communities to hear from our pastors vocation stories and personal testimonies that could inspire (the youth) to respond to God’s call.”

Parishes were asked as well to hold a special collection in today’s Masses for the archdiocese’s vocation promotion ministry.

The “Prayer for Vocations” includes the following passages:

“May their lives and service/ call all your holy people to respond to the presence of your Spirit among us/ that, faithful to the Gospel and hope of Jesus the Christ, we may announce glad tidings to the poor/ proclaim liberty to captives/ set prisoners free/ and renew the face of the earth.

Enkindle in each and everyone of us the fire of the Holy Spirit/ so that we may share to others the joy of the Gospel. Amen.