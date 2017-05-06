2 fishermen shot dead in Masbate

DIMASALANG, Masbate – Four unidentified assailants killed two fishermen in Aroroy town in Masbate province Friday evening, a police report released on Saturday.

Tthe Aroroy Municipal Police Station identified the victims as Rodolfo Villarin, 40, and Armando Villarin, 37.

They were inside their house in Sitio Colorada in Barangay Tigbao when some men knocked on the door, calling out their names, at around 10:00 p.m. Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon opening the door, four unidentified persons armed with high-powered firearms invited the two outside and brought them to the seashore where they were shot to death,

In an incident report to the police, Barangay Councilor Bonifacio Rance said the assailants fled towards the mountainous portion of the village.

Chief Insp. Ariel D. Neri, Aroroy police chief, said the suspects could be communist terrorists acting on accusations that the two victims were involved in a robbery in Barangay Magdalena in Baleno town.

Authorities who went to the crime scene could find no evidence as the bodies of the victims had already recovered by their families. –Suzene Cajegas /atm