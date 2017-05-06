Saturday, May 6, 2017
2 explosions rock Quiapo: 2 dead, 3 injured in 1st one

/ 08:27 PM May 06, 2017
MPD cops at Islamic Center in Quiapo 1 - 6 May 2017

Police officers from the Manila Police District secure the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila, shortly after an explosion in the areas on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Photo by RICHARD REYES / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

First published: 7:18 p.m., May 6, 2016

Two explosions – occurring about 2 1/2 hours apart – rocked Quiapo, Manila, Saturday evening, the first one killing two people and injuring three others.

Shortly after the first explosion, which happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Gunao Street, the Manila Police District (MPD) secured the area around Islamic Center, closing the street to traffic, according to a report by Radyo Inquirer.

At around 8:30 p.m., another there was another explosion, this time on Norzagaray Street. This happened as Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was giving a media briefing on the earlier explosion.

As of this writing, there were no reports of casualties in the second explosion.

In a tweet shortly after the first blast, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said three people were also reported injured in the blast.

He said the PRC Operations Center dispatched an ambulance to the blast site.

Last Friday, April 28, another explosion, apparently caused by an improvised explosive device, rocked Quezon Boulevard near the Quiapo Church, injuring at least 14 people.

Albayalde said the April 28 blast apparently had nothing to do with the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean) Summit, which was then in progress in the Philippine capital.

The MPD said investigators were looking into the possibility that the April 28 explosioin was part of a gang war. /atm

Red Cross ambulance at Quiapo blast site - 6 May 2017

The Philippine Red Cross dispatched an ambulance to the Quiapo blast site. (Photo courtesy of the PRC via Sen. Richard Gordon)

