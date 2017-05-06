Saturday, May 6, 2017
2 dead, 3 injured in another explosion in Quiapo

/ 07:26 PM May 06, 2017
MPD cops at Islamic Center in Quiapo 1 - 6 May 2017

Police officers from the Manila Police District secure the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila, shortly after an explosion in the areas on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Photo by RICHARD REYES / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

First published: 7:18 p.m., May 6, 2016

The Manila Police District (MPD) secured the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila, Saturday evening shortly after getting a report of an explosion in the area, which killed two people, according Radyo Inquirer.

The MPD said the explosion happened at around 5:50 p.m.

In a tweet, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said three people were also reported injured in the blast.

He said the PRC Operations Center dispatched an ambulance to blast site.

Last Friday, April 28, another explosion, apparently caused by an improvised explosive device, rocked Quezon Boulevard near the Quiapo Church, injuring at least 14 people.

Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said the earlier blast apprently had nothing to do with the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean) Summit, which was then in progress in the Philippine capital.

The MPD said investigators were looking into the possibility that the April 28 explosioin  was part of a gang war. /atm

Red Cross ambulance at Quiapo blast site - 6 May 2017

The Philippine Red Cross dispatched an ambulance to the Quiapo blast site. (Photo courtesy of the PRC via Sen. Richard Gordon)

