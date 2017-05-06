1 dead, 3 injured in another explosion in Quiapo

First published: 7:18 p.m., May 6, 2016

The Manila Police District (MPD) secured the Islamic Center in Quiapo, Manila, Saturday evening shortly after getting a report of an explosion in the area, which killed two people, according Radyo Inquirer.

The MPD said the explosion happened at around 5:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet, Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said three people were also reported injured in the blast.

He said the PRC Operations Center dispatched an ambulance to blast site.

Last Friday, April 28, another explosion, apparently caused by an improvised explosive device, rocked Quezon Boulevard near the Quiapo Church, injuring at least 14 people. /atm