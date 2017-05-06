Drug suspect slain, 4 cops hurt in Quezon shootout

LUCENA CITY, Quezon– A suspected drug pusher was killed while four lawmen were wounded in a shootout after more than 11 hours of failed negotiation for surrender in Candelaria town in Quezon province on Saturday, police said.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said suspect Eduardo Magtibay alias “Edgar Garcia”, resident of Barangay (village) Malabanban Norte, was killed by police operatives in a firefight at around 11:20 a.m.

Supt. Freddie Dantes, Candelaria police chief, said anti-illegal drug enforcement unit conducted buy-bust operation against Magtibay shortly after midnight but the suspect evaded arrest and hid inside his house where he and his associate, Vilmar Antonio, started shooting at policemen.

“We’ve persuaded them to peacefully surrender during the long watch. The relatives of Magtibay even joined us in persuading him to give up but the suspect also fired at them,” Dantes said in a phone interview.

During the assault, four policemen – SPO1 Alnor Tagara, PO2 Renante Barros, PO2 Arnel Valdepena and PO1 Jan Ryan Andaya – were hit and sustained gunshot wounds.

Antonio was arrested, still holding a hand grenade, while attempting to escape through the back of the house. He yielded 2.55 grams of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P4,717.

“We’re still searching for his gun in the premises,” Dantes said.

A caliber .45 pistol and several rounds of ammunitions were found beside Magtibay’s body.

Dantes said Magtibay arrived in the village two months ago and started his drug pushing business. “He became one of the major suppliers of shabu in the village,” he said.

Police said Magtibay has a warrant of arrest issued by a court in Sorsogon City allegedly for the murder of the president of a local association of barangay captains.