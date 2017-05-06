7 drug suspects nabbed in Lucena City buy-busts

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Police arrested seven suspected drug pushers in two separate buy-bust operations here early Saturday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said Lucena anti-drug enforcement operatives nabbed Johnny Remolin, 34; Arlan Alipio, 42; Richmond de Guzman, 34; Stephanie Padilla, 21; and Maria Fe Caraballo, 19 in an operation in Barangay (village) Ilayang Iyam around 1:45 a.m.

The suspects yielded several plastic sachets of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) weighing 14.68 grams with an estimated street value of P27,158 and drug sniffing paraphernalia.

In another operation, suspects Sonico Oca, 50, and his associate Aleali Bagalan, 45, were collared by Quezon police in Barangay Cotta around 2:20 a.m.

Police seized six sachets of shabu weighing five grams worth P5,000 from the suspects.

“Villagers tipped off the drug pushing activities of the suspects. After several days of case buildup, the operatives moved in for the arrest,” Armamento said.