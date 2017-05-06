Saturday, May 6, 2017
Teacher robbed, killed in North Cotabato

May 06, 2017

PIKIT, North Cotabato – Unidentified robbers shot dead a public school teacher here on Friday.

Chief Inspector Donald Cabigas, the town police chief, said Felix Piguero, 28, a public school teacher in North Cotabato, was driving his motorbike with his girlfriend, Charity Uquit, when shot by men riding in a motorcycle along the Pikit-Aleosan highway around 4 p.m.

The suspects then fled with the victim’s motorbike.
Uquit was unharmed.

TAGS: Felix Piguero, riding in tandem, robbery, school teacher
