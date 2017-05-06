SUV stolen in Cavite found parked at Baguio Justice Hall

BAGUIO CITY—A blue Mitsubishi Montero Sport sports utility vehicle that was reported stolen in February was found parked by its owner’s daughter at the Baguio City Justice Hall on Thursday afternoon (May 4), according to a belated police report.

Tourist Arianne Joy Roxas Ararao, 23, spotted the vehicle she claimed belongs to her mother, Rubi Roxas Ararao, as she drove past the Justice Hall at 5:25 p.m.

The SUV vanished and was declared stolen in San Agustin village, Trece Martires town in Cavite province on February 16.

The vehicle’s conduction sticker helped confirm that it was in a list of stolen vehicles for which the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) had been alerted.

Ararao informed the Baguio City Police Office about the vehicle, which has been impounded following the issuance of an HPG alarm and hold order.

The car was last seen being driven by a Baguio lawyer, Joshua Pablito, who said it was Ararao herself who sold it to his client. The police withheld the identity of Pablito’s client, who voluntarily surrendered the car to the HPG on Friday noon (May 5), as well as two original keys, a deed of sale, and insurance documents to prove that the sale was legitimate.

Pablito’s client also produced the identification cards of Ararao, which he claimed was used in the transaction. The HPG has not released the vehicle to either parties pending its own investigation into the vehicle’s disappearance.