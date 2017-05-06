Fire guts Aglipayan church in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY – A fire burned down the “Iglesia Filipina Independiente” or Aglipayan church and four other establishments in the city center here on Friday, police said Saturday.

Supt. Arturo Brual Jr. Lucena police chief, said the church located at the corner of Enriquez and Cabana streets, a sari-sari store and eatery, “pasalubong” (souvenir and gift) store, a local burger house, a mobile phone shop and repair center were damaged by the 45-minute blaze that started around 12:20 p.m.

Among the casualties of the fire was the community library inside the church. No one was hurt.

Authorities estimated the cost of damage to P1 million. Investigation is still going on to determine the origin of the blaze.