Inquiry on ‘lobby money’ claim sought

A congressman on Friday sought a congressional inquiry into President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that “lobby money” was behind the rejection of Gina Lopez as environment secretary.

A senator, however, criticized Mr. Duterte’s remarks as “unfortunate, if not inappropriate and uncalled for” since he could have done more to secure Lopez’s confirmation.

While Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano agreed that the President was “playing Pontius Pilate,” the party-list congressman said Mr. Duterte’s claim was serious and should be investigated.

“It is an assault [on] the integrity of the Commission on Appointment and its members… It is also an assault [on] the integrity and reputation of the House of Representatives as an institution,” Alejano said in a statement.

Probe sought

Alejano, who filed an impeachment complaint against Mr. Duterte in March, said he will file a resolution calling on the House to investigate the President’s claim.

“If proven true, concerned members of CA must be held accountable. A case before the ethics committee, therefore, is in order,” Alejano said.

“If the House is serious and is not guilty of the accusation, the Speaker should give due course to such [a] resolution,” he added.

CA members, meanwhile, welcomed any investigation as they denied Mr. Duterte’s claim.

“What I can tell you is my conscience is clear,” said Iloilo City Rep. Jerry Treñas, the CA’s assistant minority floor leader.

Treñas was reported to be among those who voted against Lopez’s appointment but he declined to confirm or deny the claim, citing the secrecy rules of the CA.

Supermajority

Treñas said the commission “listened to everybody, including the mining industry and Gina” in deciding Lopez’s fate so he could not fathom Mr. Duterte’s bases in making the claim.

Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, on the other hand, dismissed the President’s claim and said the vote against Lopez would have been a “supermajority” if there really had been lobby money.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson agreed that Mr. Duterte could have lobbied with CA members himself had he really wanted to keep Lopez in his Cabinet.

“I am almost sure, those members who are his staunchest allies in both houses of Congress, will not cast their votes without first seeking his guidance,” Lacson said.

Thus, his remark about lobby money is “a sweeping assault not only on the integrity of the members of the CA who voted for rejection but the CA itself,” Lacson said.