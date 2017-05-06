Air Force grounds Huey choppers

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has grounded its fleet of UH-1D “Huey” helicopters following the fatal crash of one in Tanay, Rizal, the other day that killed the pilot and two crew members.

The grounding will pave the way for the inspection of the helicopters, as part of the PAF’s standard operating procedures, PAF public information office director Col. Antonio Francisco Jr. said.

The PAF identified the fatalities as Capt. Christian Paul Litan, the pilot-in-command; Staff Sgt. Byron Tolosa, crew chief, and Airman First Class Joseph de Leon, gunner.

The copilot, 1st Lt. Ceazar Rimas, 27, of General Trias City, Cavite, was injured and remains confined at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center in Quezon City.

The helicopter with tail number 8469 reportedly experienced mechanical problems and crash-landed at around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday in Sitio Hilltop, Barangay Sampaloc, Tanay. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.—JEROME ANING