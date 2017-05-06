Caloocan police add 6 to drug war toll

The government crackdown on illegal drugs continues to spill blood on the streets.

In just a span of 12 hours, six people were killed by the police on Friday in Caloocan City, all of them described as drug suspects.

One of them became a target reportedly because of his “suspicious” movements.

The official report on the case of Joselito Dalisay, 34, said officers from the Calocaan Police Community Precinct (PCP) 5 first saw him standing in an alley leading to Pili Street in Barangay Camarin around 12:30 a.m.

When they tried to approach him, Dalisay pulled a gun and fired shots in their direction, setting off a “running gun battle” that ended in his death, according to the report prepared by the Northern Police District (NPD).

An hour later, members of Caloocan PCP 4 killed two more suspects after they allegedly stole the motorcycle of Raymond de la Peña from his home in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

A pursuit operation cornered a man known only by his alias “Negro” and his unidentified accomplice as they were fleeing on De la Peña’s black Suzuki Smash at Phase 12, Barangay Tala.

Like Dalisay, the two suspects allegedly started shooting at the officers before they were killed in the exchange of fire. The police said they were armed with .45-caliber and .38-caliber pistols and had three sachets of “shabu” in their pockets.

Nine hours later, members of PCP 3 received a call from a resident about an ongoing drug session at the house of Joseph Lumayno at Phase 1, Block 60, Barangay Bagong Silang.

Upon arrival, a team led by the precinct commander, Chief Insp. Ronald Cayago, caught six men in the act of taking shabu.

One of the men, who turned out to be Lumayno, reportedly fired at Cayago, hitting him in the chest, but the officer was unharmed thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Retaliatory fire from Cayago’s men killed Lumayno on the spot.

In a buy-bust operation in Barangay 11, suspects Joel Calimbas and an unidentified male reportedly fired the first shots when they sensed that they were dealing with undercover agents, who met them at Maligaya Park Land around noon on Friday.

Recovered from the two slain suspects were the pistols they used and several sachets of shabu, according to the NPD.