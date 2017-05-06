Driver nabbed in QC for selling ‘shabu’ to riders

A Grab driver was arrested on Friday after he allegedly peddled illegal drugs to his riders in Cubao, Quezon City.

Members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a buy-bust operation against Eladio Tiburcio, 42, after receiving a tip that he was offering drugs to passengers.

The entrapment resulted in Tiburcio’s arrest around 5 a.m. at the corner of General Roxas and Araneta avenues.

Supt. Louise Benjie Tremor, commander of the QCPD-Cubao station, said Tiburcio handed over two sachets of “shabu” to a poseur buyer while they were inside his silver Toyota Vios, which he used as a Grab partner driver.

Tiburcio later denied the allegations before reporters.

Sought for comment, Grab Philippines condemned the crime but stressed that the suspect was “not online” on the transport network company’s platform during the entrapment.

“An internal investigation is now ongoing and the said driver has been banned from Grab’s system,” the company said in a statement sent to the Inquirer.

The company expressed its willingness to cooperate with the investigation, saying “we encourage drivers and passengers to report to us any suspicious activity they may witness during their Grab rides.”—JHESSET O. ENANO